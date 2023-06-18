Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crane Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CR opened at $80.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.80 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

