Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 600 iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 877,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67,302 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $49.11.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

