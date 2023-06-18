Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 150 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.49. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

