Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 202 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.90 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.05 and its 200 day moving average is $240.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.