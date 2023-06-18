Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 202 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.90 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.05 and its 200 day moving average is $240.33.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.