Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 460 Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $102.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.24.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

