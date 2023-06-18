Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,234 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

