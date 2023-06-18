Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $32,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AT&T by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.06 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on T. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.