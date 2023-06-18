Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $32,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,512,000 after purchasing an additional 183,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,309,000 after purchasing an additional 936,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.3 %

OKE opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

