Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 230 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.00. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

