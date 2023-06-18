Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $37,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 249 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $172.21 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

