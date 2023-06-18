Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $345,861,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a market cap of $158.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

