Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

