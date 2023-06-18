Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $39,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $131.30 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

