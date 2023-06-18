Lakewood Asset Management LLC Invests $55,000 in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,343.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

