Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,363 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

