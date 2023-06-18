Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 62,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,232.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after buying an additional 1,619,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MTG opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.