Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $25,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,270.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,875 shares of company stock worth $1,213,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

