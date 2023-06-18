Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.
Shares of SUSL opened at $77.08 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.87 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91.
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
