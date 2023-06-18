Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.22.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

