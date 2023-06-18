Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $25,846,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 310.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 342,289 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 419,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 273,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 2,574.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 164,621 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,554,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.96. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

