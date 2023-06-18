Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Barclays raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MMP stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

