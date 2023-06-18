Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

