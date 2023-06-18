Lakewood Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %
UNP opened at $204.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.10 and its 200 day moving average is $202.39.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
