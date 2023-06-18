Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 1.0 %

CME opened at $184.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.46 and a 200-day moving average of $181.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.09.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.