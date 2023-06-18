Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

