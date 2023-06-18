Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

