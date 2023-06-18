Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 670 Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

