Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 850 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,698,328. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Price Performance

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

