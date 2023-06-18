Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.78) to GBX 2,550 ($31.91) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,510 ($31.41) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,098.86.

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

