Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,581,000 after buying an additional 822,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,656,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 241,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.60. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

