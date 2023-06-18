Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $431.96 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.02 and its 200-day moving average is $336.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

