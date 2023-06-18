Lakewood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $565.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $576.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $494.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.31.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

