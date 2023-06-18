Laura E. Niklason Sells 500,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,990,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,171,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HUMA opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $332.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,971.30% and a negative return on equity of 76.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Humacyte by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Humacyte by 191.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humacyte by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 176,846 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

