Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stake Lifted by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 169.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.20% of Life Storage worth $16,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.11.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

LSI stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.