LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $411,556.80 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 45,984 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $411,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Warren Gouk sold 2,858 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $24,321.58.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LFST opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 325,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 832,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 915,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,631 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

