LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $411,556.80 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) insider Warren Gouk sold 45,984 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $411,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,037,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 12th, Warren Gouk sold 2,858 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $24,321.58.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LFST opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 325,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 832,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 915,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,631 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

