Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,491,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,816,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Lilium Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Lilium Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 170,197 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lilium by 76.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Lilium by 280.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 502,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 92.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 566,453 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

