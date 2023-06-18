Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMGet Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,491,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,816,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Lilium Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 170,197 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lilium by 76.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Lilium by 280.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 502,788 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 92.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 566,453 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Featured Stories

