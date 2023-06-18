Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 1,491,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,816,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
