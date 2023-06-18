LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 230,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $57,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Down 0.5 %

LKQ stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

