Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 3,788 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $174,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 36,087 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

