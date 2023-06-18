LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $58,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $208.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.68 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

