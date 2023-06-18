Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 143,677 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,677 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.32% of ALLETE worth $85,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALE. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.