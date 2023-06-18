Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 18,670 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.21% of Diodes worth $76,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Diodes by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Down 0.2 %

DIOD stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

