Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $100.43 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,226 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.12% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $100,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,308,643 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.