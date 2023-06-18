Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $76.26 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,233 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Baidu worth $76,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Baidu by 2,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.48. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

