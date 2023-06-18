Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $84.63 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,692 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.95% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $84,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 418.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.18.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,324 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,269. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

