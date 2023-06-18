Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $92.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $92,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $217.08 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

