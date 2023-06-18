Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 12,401 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $97,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

