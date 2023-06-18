Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,053 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of SouthState worth $80,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.
SouthState Price Performance
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
