Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424,292 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 204,593 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Performance Food Group worth $83,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

