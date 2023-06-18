Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Up 3.2%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.35. 117,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 334,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSGE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 379,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 147,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 96,194 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

