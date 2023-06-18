Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.51

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

(Get Rating)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and North Macedonia segments. The MT-Hungary segment offers mobile and fixed line telecommunications, TV distribution, information communication and system integration services to millions of residential and business customers under the Telekom and T-Systems brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.